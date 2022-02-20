Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 205.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 639,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,860,000 after buying an additional 144,991 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 189,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 439,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $75.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

