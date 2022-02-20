Cosmos Price Tops $26.28 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $26.28 or 0.00068572 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and $502.78 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,279.70 or 0.99865598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.00368571 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.