Covalent Trading Down 7% This Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $92.44 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.23 or 0.06932415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,939.32 or 0.99712225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

