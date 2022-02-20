Credits Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $213,148.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

