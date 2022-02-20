Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 420 ($5.68).

CRST has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.02) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.82) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.28) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Peter Truscott purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($125,033.83). Also, insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,127.20).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £809.30 million and a PE ratio of 11.45. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 300.16 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.35). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 341.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 367.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

