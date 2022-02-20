Critical Contrast: Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) versus iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.11 million ($0.40) -1.69 Xenetic Biosciences $440,000.00 29.60 -$10.89 million ($0.56) -1.74

iCo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xenetic Biosciences. Xenetic Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iCo Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -288.85% Xenetic Biosciences -511.13% -37.58% -35.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

Satellos Bioscience, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics. It operates through a proprietary technology platform, MyoReGenX™ and Leveraging MyoReGenX™, which identify stem cell based regeneration deficits in muscle diseases and develop therapeutic solutions. The company was founded by Frank Gleeson and Michael Rudnicki in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

