Crypterium (CRPT) Price Hits $0.18

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Crypterium has a total market cap of $14.78 million and approximately $699,762.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,496,810 coins and its circulating supply is 81,499,259 coins. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

