Crypto.com Coin Hits Market Cap of $10.22 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion and $106.68 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001055 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00038130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00106448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

