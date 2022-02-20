CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Reaches $5.91

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $5.91 or 0.00015141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.19 or 0.06968271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,942.96 or 0.99796406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,160 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

