CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $741,498.66 and approximately $39,462.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.08 or 0.06891724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.82 or 0.99982656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051674 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars.

