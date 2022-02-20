CryptoTask Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,046.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $347,304.84 and $42,046.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.26 or 0.06968648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,223.18 or 0.99565284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003245 BTC.

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,812 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

