CUTcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $10.69 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and $1,410.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0686 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00207322 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00024533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.00410483 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00060736 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 159,738,356 coins and its circulating supply is 155,738,356 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

