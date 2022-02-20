DAEX (DAX) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $3,144.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00038130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00106448 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.