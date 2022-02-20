DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0302 on Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $66,815.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,385.64 or 0.99971303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00067414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023327 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002241 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00367372 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

