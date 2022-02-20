Datamine FLUX (FLUX) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,316.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $303,809.47 and $2,316.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.35 or 0.06825758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,383.49 or 0.99947160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003258 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,140,378 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

