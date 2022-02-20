Datamine Price Reaches $0.0741 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $236,362.72 and $8,018.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00283181 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005433 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.50 or 0.01227977 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,191,026 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.