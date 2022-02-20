Decentral Games Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $142.39 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.49 or 0.06807735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.34 or 0.99929880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051432 BTC.

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 405,586,904 coins and its circulating supply is 402,691,826 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

