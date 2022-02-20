DECOIN (DTEP) Market Cap Hits $5.85 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $69.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005487 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 69.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,310,674 coins and its circulating supply is 56,391,222 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

