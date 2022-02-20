DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $472,275.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,611,497 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

