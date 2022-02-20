DeHive (DHV) 1-Day Volume Hits $173,671.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, DeHive has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $377,398.93 and $173,671.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.60 or 0.06946638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,168.01 or 0.99899562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00051937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.