Denarius Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. Denarius has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $74.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Token (VIP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Denarius’ total supply is 7,760,987 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Building upon the original Bitcoin. Denarius features changes such as Stealth Addresses, Native TOR, Cross-Chain Atomic Swaps, Proof of Data, Hybrid MasterNode System (Fortuna Stakes), Encrypted Messaging, Multi-Signature Addresses & Transactions, and Tribus (a new PoW hashing algorithm). A maximum of 10,000,000 D is to be created during the hybrid PoW/PoS lifecycle of 3 years, which then transitions to Proof of Stake (6% APR) entirely after the first 3 years. Denarius also has Proof of Data and IPFS built into the wallet. The wallet runs on all existing Operating Systems and for those who use Coinomi wallet, you can find it there as well. Denarius has a Hybrid MasterNode system named Fortuna Stakes. It aims to have a fair distribution reward system which ensures that all Fortuna Stakes receive the same income over time. Fortuna Stakes reportedly receive 33% of each POW & POS block that is mined. FS/MN Collateral is 5000 D. Tribus (Latin for three) is the Proof of Work hashing algorithm used in Denarius. Tribus consists of three of what it believes to be the most popular and secure cryptography algorithms that were featured in the NIST5: JH, Keccak, and Echo. “

Buying and Selling Denarius

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

