Diamond Market Capitalization Achieves $6.13 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $12,705.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00004353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,665,776 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

