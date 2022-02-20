DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,587 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 228,286 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

NYSE:DKS opened at $103.85 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

