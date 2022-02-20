Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DBD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 1,092,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,897. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 30,943 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 88,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 381,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

