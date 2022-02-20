Digitalcoin Hits Market Cap of $165,717.55 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $165,717.55 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,197.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.61 or 0.06958676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00290008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.62 or 0.00787361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00072255 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.93 or 0.00402915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00219265 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,434,413 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

