Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 555,813 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 10.81% of Peoples Bancorp worth $67,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.31 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $913.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

