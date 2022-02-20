Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,663 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.21% of Heska worth $61,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heska by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.17.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.94. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $122.82 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

