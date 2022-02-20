Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,318 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.33% of ScanSource worth $65,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 41.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.56. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $40.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.