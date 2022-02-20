Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $66.72 Million Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,025 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.26% of NBT Bancorp worth $66,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

