Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.80% of Grand Canyon Education worth $63,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $84.37.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

