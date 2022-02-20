Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.85% of TrueBlue worth $65,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth $445,000. FMR LLC raised its position in TrueBlue by 19.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 228,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TrueBlue by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,742,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TrueBlue by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TrueBlue by 128.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,703 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $26.80 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.54.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

