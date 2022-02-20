Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,193 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $66,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $58.90 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

