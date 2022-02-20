Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,219 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.60% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $65,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,930,000 after purchasing an additional 219,512 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3,649.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 90,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 45,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

GLDD stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

