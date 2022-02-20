Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.71% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $40,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DFUS opened at $47.17 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.