Dock Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.80 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Dock has a total market cap of $27.80 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dock

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 745,865,886 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

