Donut (DONUT) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Donut coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $360,841.07 and $3,228.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.07 or 0.06908183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.03 or 0.99890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.