DragonVein Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1,027.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.54 or 0.00784957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00220220 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00022298 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

