DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.61 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.61 million and $476,473.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00038528 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00106689 BTC.
About DSLA Protocol
According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “
