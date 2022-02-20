Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.0998 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0998 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $61.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,396.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.98 or 0.06852113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00289685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.00788367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00070904 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00400764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00219682 BTC.

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

