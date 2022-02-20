Eden Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $116,107.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eden has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

