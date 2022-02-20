Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,518,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after acquiring an additional 847,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 1,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after buying an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

NYSE:EIX opened at $59.94 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

