eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.52 Million

Analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report sales of $22.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.10 million and the lowest is $21.95 million. eGain reported sales of $19.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $91.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.06 million to $91.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $110.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on EGAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

EGAN opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $376.98 million, a P/E ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 0.38. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 76,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eGain by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.