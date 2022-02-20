Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $210,151.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elamachain

ELAMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

