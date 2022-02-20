Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $40,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,750,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 450.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,355,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.77 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $84.33 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.