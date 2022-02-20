Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

ELEZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Endesa from €21.00 ($23.86) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Endesa stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.2009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.93%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

