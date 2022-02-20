Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report sales of $45.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.07 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $32.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $132.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.21 million to $132.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $165.30 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $172.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGLX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, decreased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $401.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

