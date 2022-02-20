ETNA Network (ETNA) Trading Down 20.4% Over Last Week

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $971,492.23 and approximately $105,599.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

