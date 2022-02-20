Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Hits $84.24 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $84.24 million and $3.81 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.07 or 0.06908183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.03 or 0.99890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,526 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

