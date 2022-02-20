Exosis (EXO) Hits Market Cap of $6,895.83

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Exosis has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $6,895.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,419.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.27 or 0.06919124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.00287833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.22 or 0.00786646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00071981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.53 or 0.00399614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00220717 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

