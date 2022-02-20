Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,215 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $95.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

